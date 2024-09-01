Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $741.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.97.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

