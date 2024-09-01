Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,425 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $495.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.85 and a 200-day moving average of $446.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

