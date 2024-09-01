Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

