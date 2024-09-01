Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

