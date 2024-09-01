Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
