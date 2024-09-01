Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

