Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,823 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. V2 Financial group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 735,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

