Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,850,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 272,109 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,260,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

