Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Realty Income by 76.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.02.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

