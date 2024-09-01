Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Financial Comparison

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Dyne Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.75 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.69 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.97) -11.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -40.19% -160.87% -30.64% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -110.92% -90.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 5 0 0 2.00 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.