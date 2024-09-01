Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and $606,678.62 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,795,558 coins and its circulating supply is 94,823,943 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,795,558.23476453. The last known price of Dynex is 0.3345051 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $627,142.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

