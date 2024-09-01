e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE ELF opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

