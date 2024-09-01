Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.