Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for 0.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,114. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

