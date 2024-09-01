Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 43,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

