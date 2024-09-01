EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.
EHang Stock Performance
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EHang by 685.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EHang by 24.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
