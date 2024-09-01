Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.