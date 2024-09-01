Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.