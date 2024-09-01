Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $353-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Elastic Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

