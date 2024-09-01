Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.52-1.56 EPS.

Elastic Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

