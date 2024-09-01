Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,870 shares of company stock worth $3,918,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

