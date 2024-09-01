Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $821.53. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

