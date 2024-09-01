EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:EME traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.06. The stock had a trading volume of 552,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,833. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

