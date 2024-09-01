Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

