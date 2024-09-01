Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $400,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EHC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. 601,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,320. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.