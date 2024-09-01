ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

ENI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of E stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.372 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

