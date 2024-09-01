EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NYSE ENLC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

