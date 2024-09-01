Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

