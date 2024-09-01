Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 461,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 77.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 2,558,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,673. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.