EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $320,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.