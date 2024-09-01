Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.13. The stock had a trading volume of 798,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.45. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $307.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

