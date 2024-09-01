Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.82. Equillium has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $3,215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

