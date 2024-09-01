Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

