Equita Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

