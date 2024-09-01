Equita Financial Network Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 174,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUSC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,052 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

