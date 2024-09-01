Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 18,206 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Equita Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,825. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

