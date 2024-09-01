Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 326,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 56,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,103. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1637 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

