Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 990 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,787. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

