Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,068. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.