Equitable Trust Co. Has $12.29 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. 2,718,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.