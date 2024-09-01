Equitable Trust Co. Invests $2.67 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.5% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Coupang by 7.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 90,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 51.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

