Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

