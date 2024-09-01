Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,944 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $298.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day moving average of $270.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

