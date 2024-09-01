Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $554.41. 407,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,547. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

