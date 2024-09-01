Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,538 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 112,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.24. 1,245,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
