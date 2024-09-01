Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56.00 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Ergo has a total market cap of $56.00 million and approximately $343,605.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,396.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00549637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00111259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00290257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,217,540 coins and its circulating supply is 77,217,828 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

