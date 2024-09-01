Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,651 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $151,263,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

UL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,097,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,686. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

