Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PKW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. 11,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.