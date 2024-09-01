Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 456 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.07. 1,466,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

