Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Strategic Equity Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 613,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,862. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

