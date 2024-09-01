Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,352. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

