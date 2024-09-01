Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $88.58. 7,940,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,357. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

